Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,573,300 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 1,203,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,866.5 days.

SSREF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

SSREF stock remained flat at $$90.00 during midday trading on Friday. 69 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $68.72 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.13.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.