Switcheo (SWTH) Market Cap Hits $25.24 Million

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Switcheo coin can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Switcheo has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $25.24 million and $205,100.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00044912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00138904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.26 or 0.00169593 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,412.13 or 1.00172826 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Switcheo Coin Profile

Switcheo was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,535,677,898 coins and its circulating supply is 1,469,915,476 coins. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

