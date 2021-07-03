SWYFT (SWYFTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15,879.60

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One SWYFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SWYFT has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. SWYFT has a market capitalization of $15,879.60 and $5,713.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SWYFT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00054000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018263 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $260.97 or 0.00753432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00080888 BTC.

SWYFT Coin Profile

SWYFT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network . The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

Buying and Selling SWYFT

