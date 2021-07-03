Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,132,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 403,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.83% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNCR shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

Shares of SNCR opened at $3.49 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $154.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.