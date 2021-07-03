Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,045,265 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.53% of Synchrony Financial worth $362,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 326,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,284,000 after buying an additional 38,150 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $862,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,442,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,977,000 after buying an additional 59,306 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.62.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.05. 3,555,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,333,685. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

