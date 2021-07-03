SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of SYNNEX worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,683 shares of company stock worth $4,953,684 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNX opened at $120.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $130.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

