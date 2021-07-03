Syscoin Hits Market Cap of $76.41 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $76.41 million and $5.34 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.33 or 0.00400576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000548 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 615,018,983 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

