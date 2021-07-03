Tachyon Protocol Price Reaches $0.0353 (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $9.43 million and approximately $209,970.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.21 or 0.00316949 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC.

IPX is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

