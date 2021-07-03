Tapmydata (TAP) Market Capitalization Tops $799,882.40

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for about $0.0715 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tapmydata has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $799,882.40 and approximately $63,645.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.93 or 0.00398537 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003000 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015095 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $427.51 or 0.01235293 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,193,421 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

