Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 762.60 ($9.96). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 760.40 ($9.93), with a volume of 763,276 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 778.33 ($10.17).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 785.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $8.80. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

About Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

