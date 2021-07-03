Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

TATYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Investec downgraded Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

TATYY stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.02. The stock had a trading volume of 789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.07. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $1.7249 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.77%.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

