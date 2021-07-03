Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,640 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.96% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $22,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSHA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after purchasing an additional 389,249 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

TSHA stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.34 million and a PE ratio of -5.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.14. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). Equities research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan acquired 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

