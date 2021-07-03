TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Update

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann acquired 87,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $496,266.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 520,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,036.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 151,584 shares of company stock worth $859,414. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSI. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 79.1% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,253,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 995,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 92,443 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 590,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 41,204 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 507,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 39,614 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,595,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.82. 107,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,399. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

