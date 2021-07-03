TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of MarketAxess worth $26,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $463.87 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.19 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.08.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total value of $1,849,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total transaction of $1,340,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,111,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.