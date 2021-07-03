TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 90,827 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $20,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.6% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELS opened at $75.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

