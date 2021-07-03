Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.19. Team shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 188,855 shares trading hands.

Separately, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.99.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $194.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.20 million. Team had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Team, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Team by 44,683.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Team by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter worth about $125,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Team Company Profile (NYSE:TISI)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

