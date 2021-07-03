Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Short Interest Up 30.1% in June

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the May 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 639,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Teekay stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.68. 508,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,616. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65. Teekay has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $282.86 million during the quarter. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TK. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay by 72.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 963,458 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 403,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Teekay by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,382,670 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 255,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Teekay by 33.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,643 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 233,818 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Teekay by 29.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 181,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers.

