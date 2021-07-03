Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.72. Teekay shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 483,447 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Teekay alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $372.08 million, a PE ratio of -73.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.65.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $282.86 million during the quarter. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Teekay by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 181,772 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 963,458 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 403,527 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Teekay by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,643 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 233,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Teekay in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Company Profile (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.