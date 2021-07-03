Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.65. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 shares last traded at $27.22, with a volume of 8,579 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.4141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%.

