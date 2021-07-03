Telit Communications PLC (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in June

Telit Communications PLC (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TTCNF traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754. Telit Communications has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.00.

Telit Communications Company Profile

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Products; and Cloud & Connectivity.

