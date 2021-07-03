Tellor Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $31.69 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor coin can now be bought for about $37.01 or 0.00107419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $64.47 million and approximately $31.69 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00052466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00017576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $250.44 or 0.00726852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,576.66 or 0.07478148 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,818,060 coins and its circulating supply is 1,741,815 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

