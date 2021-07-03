Telos (TLOS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $117,479.00

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, Telos has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One Telos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges. Telos has a total market cap of $45.69 million and $117,479.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001421 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002018 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 399.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Telos

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

