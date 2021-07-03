Tendies Achieves Market Capitalization of $988,597.34 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, Tendies has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $988,597.34 and $24,613.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tendies alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00053712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.03 or 0.00754873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00080986 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,901,145 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,145 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.