TENT (TENT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $227,374.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One TENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. TENT has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $227,374.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TENT has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.16 or 0.00340148 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00138176 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00190591 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001795 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 880.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 36,674,340 coins and its circulating supply is 36,597,248 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

