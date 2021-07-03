TenX Price Up 4.8% This Week (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last seven days, TenX has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TenX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0531 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. TenX has a total market cap of $10.90 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00054009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.50 or 0.00761477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00080898 BTC.

TenX (PAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

