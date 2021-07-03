Terra Virtua Kolect Price Hits $0.0932 on Exchanges (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $20.43 million and $5.04 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0932 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

