TerraCredit Price Hits $0.0075 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, TerraCredit has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. TerraCredit has a market cap of $711,672.24 and $630.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

