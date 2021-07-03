TerraKRW (KRT) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. TerraKRW has a market cap of $43.67 million and approximately $5,368.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00044853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00133910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00169528 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,564.15 or 0.99871250 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 50,116,041,828 coins and its circulating supply is 50,115,312,719 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

