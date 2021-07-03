TerraKRW Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $43.88 million and approximately $553.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00044360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00139310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00169411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,792.85 or 1.00028778 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002926 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 50,113,291,310 coins and its circulating supply is 50,112,562,201 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

