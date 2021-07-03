Tether (USDT) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC on major exchanges. Tether has a market cap of $62.40 billion and approximately $42.28 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00132222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00169610 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,447.23 or 0.99879926 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.75 or 0.00880731 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 64,471,767,617 coins and its circulating supply is 62,373,875,280 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

