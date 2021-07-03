Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of TXN opened at $192.21 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.40. The stock has a market cap of $177.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

