TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.82.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFII. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter valued at $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFII traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.09. 111,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,397. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.58. TFI International has a twelve month low of $36.79 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

