The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,775 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,878,000 after acquiring an additional 21,192 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 55,146 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 7,674.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CEE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.11. 6,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,860. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.60. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $28.97.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Central and Eastern Europe Fund from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

