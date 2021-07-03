The De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC) Trading Down 2.3%

The De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC)’s stock price fell 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.83 and last traded at $28.90. 5,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 5,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for The De-SPAC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The De-SPAC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.