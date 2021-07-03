The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Short Interest Update

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,300 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the May 31st total of 333,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,837,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,679,000 after buying an additional 977,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,645,000 after purchasing an additional 612,217 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,910,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,411,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.41.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $70.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.06. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $50.53 and a one year high of $70.71.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

