The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Up 31.1% in June

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the May 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.62. 136,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,532. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.98.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%.
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
