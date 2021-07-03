The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Up 31.1% in June

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the May 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.62. 136,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,532. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $780,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 61,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

