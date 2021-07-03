The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Boosted by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.65.

The Home Depot stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $322.70. 2,201,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.22 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.68.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

