The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.64

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and traded as low as $1.47. The Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 93,702 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 294.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,658 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

