The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will report sales of $99.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Marcus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.00 million and the lowest is $93.58 million. The Marcus reported sales of $7.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,152.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year sales of $455.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $445.17 million to $466.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $722.17 million, with estimates ranging from $722.10 million to $722.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 103.57%. The business had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.62 million.

MCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The Marcus stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71. The company has a market cap of $642.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.93. The Marcus has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In related news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,037,843.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,743.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in The Marcus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Marcus by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in The Marcus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in The Marcus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,308,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Marcus by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,114 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

