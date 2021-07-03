The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $671,132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,860,000 after purchasing an additional 873,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after purchasing an additional 697,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $93,179,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Evercore ISI began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.76.

Shares of PNC opened at $192.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.