The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 118.33 ($1.55).

Several research firms have issued reports on RTN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Restaurant Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

LON RTN traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 133.60 ($1.75). 877,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 126.46. The Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 36.39 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

