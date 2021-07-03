The Sandbox (SAND) Price Up 52.1% This Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000784 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 52.1% against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $193.07 million and $44.20 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.37 or 0.01440748 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00013146 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About The Sandbox

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 707,992,326 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.