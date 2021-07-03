The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of The Toro worth $19,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,220,000 after acquiring an additional 146,066 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $111.25 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $64.06 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

