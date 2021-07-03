The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,415 ($18.49). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,390 ($18.16), with a volume of 10,486 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,966.67 ($25.69).

The company has a market cap of £641.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,367.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In related news, insider Stephen Bird sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($20.38), for a total value of £1,950,000 ($2,547,687.48).

The Vitec Group Company Profile (LON:VTC)

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

