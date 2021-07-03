The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.89.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $177.11 on Friday. The Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $112.61 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.84, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

