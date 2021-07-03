THEKEY Trading Up 9.8% Over Last Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, THEKEY has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and $32,011.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000075 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 80.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

