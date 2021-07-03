Thisoption (TONS) Price Tops $0.35

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Thisoption has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. One Thisoption coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thisoption has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00044219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00138240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00169622 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000144 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,643.41 or 0.99822634 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002923 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

