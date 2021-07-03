Thisoption Trading Down 22.4% Over Last 7 Days (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Thisoption coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $603,036.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thisoption has traded down 22.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thisoption alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00044971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00132655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00169767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,553.66 or 1.00037121 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thisoption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thisoption and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.