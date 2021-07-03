Thunder Token (TT) Price Hits $0.0079

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 56.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $57.71 million and $5.19 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

