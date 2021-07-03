TigerCash (TCH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.16 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a market cap of $718,205.91 and approximately $5.16 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 79.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $314.84 or 0.00906292 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

